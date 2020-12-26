PirateCash Price Tops $0.0475 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $15,957.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 971% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.