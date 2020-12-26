Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $7.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.71 billion and the highest is $8.78 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $9.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $26.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of PAGP opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

