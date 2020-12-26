Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $348.11

Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $348.11 and traded as high as $405.70. Playtech plc (PTEC.L) shares last traded at $401.10, with a volume of 768,178 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42.

About Playtech plc (PTEC.L) (LON:PTEC)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

