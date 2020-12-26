Pmeer (PMEER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00126057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00618176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00137466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00330638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00089043 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.