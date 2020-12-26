Polybius Price Down 47.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Polybius token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. Polybius has a market cap of $2.96 million and $2,708.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00289308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polybius Profile

PLBT is a token. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.