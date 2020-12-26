PolypuX (PUX) Achieves Market Cap of $86,083.26

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One PolypuX token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $86,083.26 and $16.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00134752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00667679 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00164097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00351665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00096069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059842 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

PolypuX Token Trading

PolypuX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

