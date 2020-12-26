PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.78 and a beta of 1.35.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

