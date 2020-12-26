Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

DTIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

DTIL traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 766,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,048. The firm has a market cap of $490.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.21. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601,186 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,263,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 320,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

