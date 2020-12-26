President Energy Plc (PPC.L)’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
President Energy Plc (PPC.L) stock opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £32.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. President Energy Plc has a one year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.59 ($0.06).
About President Energy Plc (PPC.L)
