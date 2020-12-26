Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Stock Price Down 1%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $61.59. Approximately 4,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.