PRIZM Price Tops $0.0049 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. PRIZM has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $841,930.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,746,543 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

