Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.23. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

