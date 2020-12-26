Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,046,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.01 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

