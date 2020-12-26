Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 998.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Fire Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $997,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). The company had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

