Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 49,991 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in New Senior Investment Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 101,490 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 629,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

SNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

