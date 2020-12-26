Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPYU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BPYU stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

BPYU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.