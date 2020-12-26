Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGZPY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS:OGZPY opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

