Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Societe Generale upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.52.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

