(PYD.V) (CVE:PYD) Trading Down 2%

(PYD.V) (CVE:PYD) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 3,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24.

About (PYD.V) (CVE:PYD)

Poydras Gaming Finance Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in slot route operations. The Company is engaged in providing capital and gaming equipment to casino operators and vendors in the United States. It is focused on leasing and distributing slot machines, electronic table games, and casino and bingo equipment and supplies.

