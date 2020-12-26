Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910 in the last 90 days.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

