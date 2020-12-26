Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Increased by Analyst

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Triterras in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Triterras’ FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Triterras stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Triterras has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

