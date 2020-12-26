QAD Inc. (QADA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 7th

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

QAD has a payout ratio of -290.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect QAD to earn $0.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,450.0%.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,206.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. QAD has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Equities analysts predict that QAD will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

