Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.90.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.