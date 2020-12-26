Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 106.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Ragnarok has a market capitalization of $7,988.75 and approximately $174.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

