Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Raise has a market capitalization of $90,413.39 and $116.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00132880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00659070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00160479 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00351821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00096212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00058692 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

