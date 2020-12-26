Raymond James Analysts Give EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) a C$1.60 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

CVE ENW opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. EnWave Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.87.

About EnWave Co. (ENW.V)

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, and cannabis and pharmaceutical sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, herbs, meats and seafood, dairy and cannabis products, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals.

