Raymond James Analysts Give EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) a C$1.60 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave Co. (ENW.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
CVE ENW opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. EnWave Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$1.87.
About EnWave Co. (ENW.V)
Further Reading: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Co. (ENW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave Co. (ENW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.