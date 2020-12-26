RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Head to Head Review

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RealNetworks and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares RealNetworks and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealNetworks -12.84% -54.00% -13.62% Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of RealNetworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RealNetworks and Grow Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealNetworks $172.11 million 0.33 -$20.00 million N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.37 million 10.04 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

Grow Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealNetworks.

Risk & Volatility

RealNetworks has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealNetworks beats Grow Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

