Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $10.06. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 7,975 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

