Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $1.09. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 450,686 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.22.

About Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

