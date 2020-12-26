ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.25 million and $91,490.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,831.02 or 0.99994638 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00030522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00422822 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018792 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.58 or 0.00509346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00145921 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

