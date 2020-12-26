Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading Up 13.9%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)’s stock price was up 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 5,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

About Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. It provides HemoPalm, a handheld blood analyzer and single-use cartridge system for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an AI and data analytics driven personal medication management system for non-adherence to treatment.

