renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, renBTC has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $343.72 million and $12.29 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $24,862.86 or 1.00030166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00133313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00655318 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00161003 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00351005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00095412 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00058583 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,825 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.