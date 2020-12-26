Render Token Achieves Market Cap of $12.70 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $12.70 million and $7,533.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00042787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00297021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,875,629 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.