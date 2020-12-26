Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $463.16

Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) (LON:RNWH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $463.16 and traded as high as $540.00. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) shares last traded at $538.00, with a volume of 23,352 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L) in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £422.63 million and a PE ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 498.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 463.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.33 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s previous dividend of $7.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Renew Holdings plc (RNWH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides engineering services to the energy, environmental, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3g, 4g, 5g, and Wi-Fi technologies; and radio network planning, including the installation of specialist indoor and outdoor coverage solutions.

