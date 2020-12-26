Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.