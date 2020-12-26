Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $238,680.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $238,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,118,679 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $15,661,506.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 63,035 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $891,314.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $100,521.54.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 24,900 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $355,821.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $92,580.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 15,506 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $237,086.74.

On Monday, November 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24.

On Thursday, November 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 51,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $729,624.00.

Shares of RVI opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Value by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Value by 69.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 38.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Retail Value by 11.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

