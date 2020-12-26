Revain Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $990.00 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00284076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.