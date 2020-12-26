Reviewing Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Bruker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bruker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bruker and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 5 5 0 2.36 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bruker currently has a consensus price target of $48.39, indicating a potential downside of 10.93%. Given Bruker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bruker is more favorable than Astrotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.07 billion 4.01 $197.20 million $1.57 34.61 Astrotech $490,000.00 71.96 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Volatility and Risk

Bruker has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 8.04% 21.78% 6.99% Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

Summary

Bruker beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; analytical and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies; and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection The company also provides X-ray instruments, atomic force microscopy instrumentation, fluorescence optical microscopy instruments, analytical tools for electron microscopes and X-ray metrology, defect-detection equipment for semiconductor process control, and spark optical emission spectroscopy systems, as well as handheld, portable, and mobile X-ray fluorescence spectrometry instruments. In addition, it offers superconducting and non-superconducting materials and devices. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics companies; chemical, food and beverage, clinical, and polymer companies; nonprofit laboratories; contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical schools, nonprofit or for-profit forensics, environmental and clinical microbiology laboratories, and hospitals and government departments and agencies, as well as agriculture, and food and beverage safety companies; nanotechnology, semiconductor, and industrial companies; and raw material manufacturers and other businesses through direct sales forces, distributors, independent sales representatives, and other representatives. Bruker Corporation has collaboration with Inscopix. Bruker Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

