RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB) Trading Down 1.1%

RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €27.98 ($32.92) and last traded at €27.98 ($32.92). Approximately 712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.28 ($33.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.83.

About RIB Software SE (RIB.F) (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

