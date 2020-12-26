Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RAD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of $981.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 538.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 211,564 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.