Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Robert W. Baird reissued their sell rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
