Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Robert W. Baird reissued their sell rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a negative net margin of 293.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

