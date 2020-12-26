Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Price Target to C$4.00

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CRH opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$200.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. CRH Medical Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.16.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO)

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

