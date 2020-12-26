Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Price Target to C$4.00

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of CRH opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$200.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. CRH Medical Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.16.
About CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO)
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.
