Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,783.16 ($23.30).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £47.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,137.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.31%.

In other news, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

