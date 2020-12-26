Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Hits $5.42 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $839,873.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00520854 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.