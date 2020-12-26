SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Tops $0.0325 on Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $60,187.25 and $1.02 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00139829 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

