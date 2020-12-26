salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells $71,789.68 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $225.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average is $225.50. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

