Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAL. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $37.91 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 20.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

