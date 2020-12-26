Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $2.33. Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 7,165,301 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £71.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.07.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Mitchell sold 3,076,923 shares of Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £30,769.23 ($40,200.20).

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

