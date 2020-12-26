Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) PT Lowered to C$16.50

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIS opened at C$14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$751.96 million and a PE ratio of 26.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.06.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

