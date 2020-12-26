Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCFLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schaeffler (SCFLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.